Anniversary – Again!

Bilradion släpper ut ljudkombinationer som tränger in i mitt påväghemkörningsmedvetande. En ny planet är funnen. Igen. Den här gången är den i storlek med Vår Jord. ”Betydelsefullt”. ”Viktigt”. Säger man där borta i USA. Men den är för nära sin stjärna, den nya planeten – och således alldeles för het. Ytterst vill man finna liv – naturligtvis. Och sen? Om vi finner liv? Vi har en ny värld att förstöra, nytt liv att döda, nytt. Om igen. Ingenting hos mänskligheten i mänsklighetens historia kan övertyga mig om att vi skulle ha lärt oss av gamla misstag. Lycklig skulle jag bli – om Du kunde övertyga mig om motsatsen.

7 years ago I started blogging with WordPress. I hoped for a way to communicate my thoughts and peculiarities – I think I wrote something about that on my About page…Since then I have met so many wonderful people out there, got so many beautiful friends and learned so much, growing with you over the years. Thank you, all!

So…Who was I 7 years ago? In many ways much the same – but then again not…

Today I am sharing my very first post – only in Swedish at that time. The English translation would be something like this:

Driving home I listen to the many sounds seeping out from the radio. A new planet has been discovered. Again. This time, the size of our own Planet Earth. ”Important”, they say over there, in the US. But this new planet is soaring too close to its star, and thus being too hot. Too hot for new Life to be found on its surface. Because that is what the scientists want to find – of course. And then? If we find Life? Then we have a new world to destroy, new living beings to kill. Again. Nothing in mankind or in the history of mankind can convince me that we have learned from history, from previous mistakes.

Nothing would make me happier than – if you could convince me otherwise.