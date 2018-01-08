My winter moodiness lifted today
10 degrees below zero (C) – a frosty, crisp and clear day!
Hiking for some hours – breathing and staying outdoors as long as…
…the sun was up
By 3.pm it is time to go home
As we turn back, the sun is setting and the rays are orange warm
The leaves of 2017 lingering still, basking…
I turn around for a last shot – and the forest is glowing. Soon only the highest tree tops. I cannot say how grateful I am for this day. Not to talk about Totti – rocketing through the forest, rolling in the cool frostiness, barking with joy.
One comment on “Finally – A Bright and Sunday Hike”
Lovely, A-C.
janet