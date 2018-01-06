Skies of Ireland Looking back on the trip to Ireland last year, brought back a rush of green love through my veins. How I love this countryside! And the seaside! Dark skies over the meadows – but no rain… …only golden broom glowing in the dark. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Skies of Ireland”
I’d love to visit Ireland again, but nothing on the horizon, so thanks for letting me tag along on your trip. My favorite is your beautiful header photo. Hmm, wonder why I feel like having a Guinness?? 🙂
janet
I am glad you enjoyed your visit to Ireland. Today we had wonderful blue skies for a change. Your lovely ‘broom’ photo is in fact ‘gorse’, similar to broom but with thorns. Local people will also call it whins or whin bushes or furze.
Kan tänka mig att det är ett väldigt vackert grönt land. Kommer aldrig resa dit så jag tittar lite extra på dina fina bilder.
Gorgeous. I would love to visit one day.
Yes, a lot to love in the Emerald Isle!