Thursday Thoughts – The Importance of Balance

Magnificent Gran Canaria. Thinking of climate changes and how the tiniest changes in temperature will give massive domino effects. And already do. On everything living. There are examples all around you, if you just take the time to see them. Then imagine…

Just look at, for example, the importance of water – Some simple pictures from an ordinary vacation speak of what small changes in water supply can do to an arid island.

Yes, they are simple examples – but things to consider if you find it difficult to see what is happening to our world. Nature is a Wonder of balance, and we must stop abusing her and disturbing the delicacy in which she is made. Which path do you want to follow – the ”fighting for a better world” or the simple ”adapting to whatever happens” one? Do we really have a choice? I think we have.