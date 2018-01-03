Where I live we got twice as much rain this autumn as usual. Everywhere the brooks, lakes and rivers are flooded. The farmers could not bring in their crops, and they have not been able to sow new ones. The farmland has been transformed into vast lakes. The ocean rises and takes down houses close to the water.
No sun. Only rain. And darkness. They say this is the way it will continue as climate changes increase. Nowadays spring arrives two – three weeks earlier than it did 50 years ago….so, migrating birds come too late to feed their young. I have seen it in my own garden. Our mountains will be covered in forests less than 100 years from now. For several years, the reindeer have had great trouble to reach their food through the icy snow. They starve through winter.
In Sweden, climate changes are here and now – there is no ”later”.
And still we are lucky here, up north. We will survive – many island peoples will not.
10 comments on “On a Dark and Rainy Day”
Climate change is indeed with us, depressingly
It is the same here in the West of Ireland. This autumn / winter is has been so grey and wet – and yet when you look at the average figures they are about the same as the long term average – but this may be because our Sping was much drier than normal. You are right Climate change is here and now!
It seems Mordor is everywhere, dear Anne-Christine. We have no sun for about two months two. Only a little glimpse for a couple of hours during 2 days of Christmas. Cheer up! Gloomy nature calls people to remember the true essence of their existance! The sun will be back & will shine more and more.
Oh, thank you for the cheering. I just feel so moody when I hear the latest news.
Don’t hear! They won’t tell anything good. 🙂 It must Saturn’s ingression that presses on you. Resist, dear Anne-Christine! A sunny New Year is ahead. Definitely.
That’s a very depressing outlook, hon. 😦
I know. …
I am moody
There’s every reason. Here we’ve not really been much affected. The weather is simply unpredictable and more extreme.
So it is. We will have to learn to live with it. The coastal cities here are preparing, but for the animals I fear there is no way to help them.