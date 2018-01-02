CFFC: T – needs to have two T’s anywhere in the word

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: T – Needs to have two T’s anywhere in the word

In the header – A Holy lake on the Tibetan Plateau.

For Cee this Tuesday – my full blogging name: Lagottocattleya!

My Totti – a Lagotto Romagnolo

Cattleya hybrid, ”Little Prince”
Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

