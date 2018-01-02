Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: T – Needs to have two T’s anywhere in the word
In the header – A Holy lake on the Tibetan Plateau.
For Cee this Tuesday – my full blogging name: Lagottocattleya!
My Totti – a Lagotto Romagnolo
10 comments on “CFFC: T – needs to have two T’s anywhere in the word”
Excellent choices, A C
😊
I love your take on,Totti is so cute! 🙂 🙂
😊
Lovely ‘T’s’ for sure, especially Totti. 🙂 Happy New Year, Ann Christine. xx
Yes – Happy New Year to you and yours. May 2018 be better than 2017
Suits you To a T (or to Two T’s!) 🙂
janet
😀
Thanks so much for playing Leya. You definitely cover the T’s 😀 😀
😀 😀 😀 Though so…