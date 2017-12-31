So, we are asked by Paula at Lost in Translation, to post again – our best shot from 2017. My choice are the few shots of Elliot’s Storm Petrel that I managed to catch from our boat in the Galapagos Islands. Long waiting and hundreds of shots – made for these two dancers. One photo in the shadow of the boat and the other on the sunny side. No perfection…but I treasure them very much.
Annonser
11 comments on “THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: YOUR BEST PHOTO IN 2017”
Happy New Year
To you as well San
Definitely beautiful captures, Leya. The multiple water ripples in the second one tell a story of motion. Happy 2018! 🙂
Thank you – Happy New Year!
Marvellous, and most certainly worth seeing again…. Are you staying awake to see the New Year in, A C? I don’t anymore!
I always do …🙄
Oh, well done! I no longer have the stamina!
Me neither actually..
😀😀😀😂
The truth will out…..
😁