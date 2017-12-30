Wishings for The New Year

We say goodbye to the Christmas of 2017, and to the year gone by. My deepest gratitude to all readers, followers and friends for your good company and fantastic support! We meet here, we exchange thoughts and comments, maybe even pass by each other on the street without knowing it… It is a small world, and blogging makes it even smaller. We learn so many things from each other, and I hope you will hang on for another year – I plan to…

We are grateful for 2017, even if this year maybe did not bring as much good to the world as we had hoped for.

Let us hope for a better year to come – and set sails for 2018 – see you at dawn!

 

Annonser

31 comments on “Wishings for The New Year

    • A lovely year to you, Awa! I am humbled that you believe you have learned from me – but we all learn from each other! Looking forward to seeing more from you!

      Svara

  3. Du ønskes et glædeligt og lykkebringende nytår, Leya ❤
    Måske passerer vi hinanden i Blekinge, på Söderåsen eller på Strøget i København 🙂
    Mange gode hilsner,
    Hanna

    Svara

  10. Beautiful words, Leya. I’m very happy and grateful to have met you here and adore your blog. Thank you!
    Let’s be grateful for our past year and make all days of the new one, purposeful, happy and fun.
    Warmly,
    Lucile

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s