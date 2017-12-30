Wishings for The New Year

We say goodbye to the Christmas of 2017, and to the year gone by. My deepest gratitude to all readers, followers and friends for your good company and fantastic support! We meet here, we exchange thoughts and comments, maybe even pass by each other on the street without knowing it… It is a small world, and blogging makes it even smaller. We learn so many things from each other, and I hope you will hang on for another year – I plan to…

We are grateful for 2017, even if this year maybe did not bring as much good to the world as we had hoped for.

Let us hope for a better year to come – and set sails for 2018 – see you at dawn!