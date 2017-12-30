We say goodbye to the Christmas of 2017, and to the year gone by. My deepest gratitude to all readers, followers and friends for your good company and fantastic support! We meet here, we exchange thoughts and comments, maybe even pass by each other on the street without knowing it… It is a small world, and blogging makes it even smaller. We learn so many things from each other, and I hope you will hang on for another year – I plan to…
We are grateful for 2017, even if this year maybe did not bring as much good to the world as we had hoped for.
Let us hope for a better year to come – and set sails for 2018 – see you at dawn!
31 comments on “Wishings for The New Year”
Beautiful sentiment, and of the previous post too. Life is a gift and with our blogs we give gifts to each other. Happy 2018, Leya!
Best 2018 to you too. I learnt a lot about good photography just looking at your photos. I hope to discover even more next year 🙂
A lovely year to you, Awa! I am humbled that you believe you have learned from me – but we all learn from each other! Looking forward to seeing more from you!
Du ønskes et glædeligt og lykkebringende nytår, Leya ❤
Måske passerer vi hinanden i Blekinge, på Söderåsen eller på Strøget i København 🙂
Mange gode hilsner,
Hanna
Det gör vi kanske – och då känner jag inte igen dig😀
😀 Næ! Det kunne lige passe 🙂 🙂
Jag önskardig ett riktigt Gott Nytt
Detsamma!
Happy New Year, dear Anne-Christine! I wish you more discoveries in 2018 and personally for Totti – more doggy adventures! Happy New Blogging and happy new plants!
Haha – Happy, Happy New Year! Best wishes!
🙂
A very happy new year 2018!
To you as well!
See you in 2018, A C!
See you, Sue!
Perhaps in real life, as well as on the blog!
Perhaps!
😀😀
A blessed 2018.
Let us hope so.
… coming across your post now 🙂 Wish you a nice new year soon -!
Thank you for popping in – And Happy New Year!
Beautiful words, Leya. I’m very happy and grateful to have met you here and adore your blog. Thank you!
Let’s be grateful for our past year and make all days of the new one, purposeful, happy and fun.
Warmly,
Lucile
♥♥♥
Happy new year to you my dear friend.. see you next year! Cheers to you!
Cheers and a very Happy New Year to you, my friend!
See you in 2018. 🙂
See you!
I plan to as well, hon! 🙂 🙂 Beautifully said, as always, and who can resist a sand Santa and his buddy?
Hi Jo, I am glad you plan to as well! And I love sand Santas. They too return every year;-D
🙂 🙂