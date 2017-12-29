On Contemplating

This is maybe many people’s dream of a relaxing vacation – but luckily we are all different. We are all sailors on this vast ocean – but we are all different vessels and we all sail according to what we have learned, so far.
Also I dream of light and warm winds – especially during the Swedish winter. But I can more relate to these guys, who seek a space of their own with enough room and silence to let their thoughts run free. Reading a book…
…fishing the blue waves…
…or just contemplating life, sitting at the edge of the ocean.
All different vessels, but sailing together. Let us take good care of each other while we are here – Life is a wonderful gift.
Annonser