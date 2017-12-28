”Have you ever tried to sum up your blogging year
in a photo?” says my dear friend Gallivanta, at silkannthreades.
If I could find one picture, one picture only, that would be a symbol of my 2017?
I know what, and who, has been on my mind every day this year. We walk together every day and we talk every day. But many things she no longer remembers. When I talk about the old days, her childhood and when her grandchildren were small – she smiles. Glimpses. For a short moment there is that old shine in her eyes. My Mother.
She is in my thoughts every hour of the day.
To sum up my blogging year is more difficult. Travel, colorful places, family, good friends, nature, animals…and photography. The inner journey. Despite all my travels and meetings with lovely people and lovely places – a day alone with my thoughts has always been my best day.
When I think back, there are so many wonderful people who left us this year, both famous legends and close friends. The frailty of life. In so many countries and places on Earth, things have changed for the worse. Our planet, our world, is suffering.
True, there has been much light, but maybe more of darkness in the world this year, 2017. Still, I always search for the Magic…in everything. I try to see the beauty in every grain of sand, and I hope I can convey at least some of it to you as well. I need this magic – to look away from the darkness, to survive. I guess there might be more people than me who feel the same.
So. The header photo is my choice, dear Amanda.
9 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – The Magic of One Photo”
You have captured a beautiful portrait of your Mother, one to treasure. It must’ve been so hard to pick one photo as you have so many inspiring images that you have posted through the year, but this one is magical
Lovely, thoughtful post, Ann Christine. I’m sad about your mum, life can be cruel
It’s a very magical photo, indeed! I don’t know where I’d start and I’m impressed with your choice. It does seem to reflect you, Ann Christine. 🙂 🙂 And I’m sorry about your Mum. It’s hard to watch.
Yes i am with you there. We need to find the magic to keep the darkness at bay – it is such a lovely thought. Thank you for sharing.
No, I’m not going to give you any good advice about your mother. It’s so disheartening with people who think you haven’t done all you can and that they have a solution to something that just isn’t there to be solved but to be borne and in some way handled.
All I can do is tell you I’ve seen death, and with a bit of luck, I was given the gift of seeing that besides suffering and sheer pain, there can also be joy and delight in the vicinity of all that darkness.
I’ll let that suffice for now, hoping that joy and delight will find its way to you in spite of all this new year.
Ellington
no wonder your mother takes up so much of your thoughts – shows too in that candid shot so well captured. Your flowers contain enough magic to spell sunshine 🙂
Thank you, Laura. It has been a tough year for my mother – and for my father and me. I try to activate her and do positive things, but there is no cure for Alzheimers. I am glad you found some Magic in the meadow of wild orchids.
sorry to hear this Leya – there is no cure and few words of any consolation
♥