Thursday Thoughts – The Magic of One Photo

”Have you ever tried to sum up your blogging year

in a photo?” says my dear friend Gallivanta, at silkannthreades.

If I could find one picture, one picture only, that would be a symbol of my 2017?

I know what, and who, has been on my mind every day this year. We walk together every day and we talk every day. But many things she no longer remembers. When I talk about the old days, her childhood and when her grandchildren were small – she smiles. Glimpses. For a short moment there is that old shine in her eyes. My Mother.

She is in my thoughts every hour of the day.

To sum up my blogging year is more difficult. Travel, colorful places, family, good friends, nature, animals…and photography. The inner journey. Despite all my travels and meetings with lovely people and lovely places – a day alone with my thoughts has always been my best day.

When I think back, there are so many wonderful people who left us this year, both famous legends and close friends. The frailty of life. In so many countries and places on Earth, things have changed for the worse. Our planet, our world, is suffering.

True, there has been much light, but maybe more of darkness in the world this year, 2017. Still, I always search for the Magic…in everything. I try to see the beauty in every grain of sand, and I hope I can convey at least some of it to you as well. I need this magic – to look away from the darkness, to survive. I guess there might be more people than me who feel the same.

So. The header photo is my choice, dear Amanda.