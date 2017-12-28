Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Water Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Water Autumn trees mirrored in the lake – and the spot of sun! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Water”
Beautifully abstract
Lovely! All ripples and reflections..”
Intriguing reflection.
wonderfully wavy and monochrome captures the coolness too
I am glad you like it, thank you.
Very cool abstract of water. I adore this photo.
Wow – thank you, Cee!