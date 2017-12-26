Thursday’s Special: Darkness and Light

“They say there is no light without dark, no good without evil, no male without female, no right without wrong. That nothing can exist if it’s direct opposite does not also exist.”

Laurell K. Hamilton, Incubus Dreams

For Paula, an early morning, driving up the mountains of Gran Canaria.

Thursday's Special: Darkness and Light

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

