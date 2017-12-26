Lovely Copenhagen is only one and a half hour from where I live – a must in Christmas time! The markets and all the lights – nothing we have in my little village. So – here we go. Starting off rather early in the Design Museum’s beautiful garden…
…then walking all the way down the main street, Ströget, back to the railway station. A couple of kilometers all together. For more pictures from this walk, go to my photoblog.
9 comments on “Evening Walk in Copenhagen”
How marvellous to be so near!
It is. We visit often – Vivi and me once a year too.
Very good!
Oh, ich liebe Kopenhagen, ich war das letzte Mal 1989 dort !
Haha, yes – who does not love Copenhagen? You should visit again!
It would be fun to visit a market in this time of the year. Unfortunately we don’t have any like that. Thanks for sharing, Anne-Christine. I enjoy seeing these photos. Hope you had a wonderful Christmas.
I am curious… what does those numbers on the windows mean?
Thank you! Those numbers on the hotel windows – well, that is the way our Christmas calendars look. Then you open the one with the number of that day, so you have 24 to open. Number 24 is Christmas Eve. Children here also follow a series on TV or radio every day.
Härligt att så här få följa med på en liten utflykt till Köpenhamn. Tack för det 😀
När jag klickar på länken till din photoblog, får jag bara upp en tom sida. Är inte det här din fotoblogg eller har jag missat något 😕
Konstigt…jag får upp den när jag klickar – men den tar kanske en stund att ladda?