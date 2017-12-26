Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter S – Colors that start with the Letter S
Silver from Scotland in the header
Sepia from New Zealand
Annonser
Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter S – Colors that start with the Letter S
Silver from Scotland in the header
Sepia from New Zealand
4 comments on “CFFC: Letter S – Colors that start with the Letter S”
I really must go and see the Kelpies one of these days. 🙂 🙂
You MUST. I still haven’t seen them glowing in the dark!
You’re busy today!
Spare time now that I have made two gigantic pies and done the washes and sent the man out with things to dump…