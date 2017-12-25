Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Arches, Domes, Half Circles
For Cee – both man made and natural. In both cases, these shapes are pleasant to the eye.
6 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Arches, Domes, Half Circles”
Looks like a hedgehog in disguise
Very good! And Happy Christmas, hope you have had a good day today
Hi Leya. Perfectly presented domes 😀 😀
Thank you, Cee!
Frohe Weihnachten !
Frohe Weihnachten!