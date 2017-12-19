Canary Pearls

Montaña de Arucas on the north coast of Gran Canaria boasts a view of the town as well as almost the whole island. An early morning view from up there is not bad. The church (Not a cathedral!) San Juan is a real beauty. From the narrow streets its spires look almost unreal.

We continued our roadtrip to some northern pearls, Teror and Firgas.

Teror is the religious heart of the island, and every year, September 8, pilgrims come here from the whole of Gran Canaria. They all come because of Nuestra Señora del Pino, their patron saint.

The church, with the same name, was built in the 18th century in Moorish and baroque style. Very special.

Some of the 16th century houses along the street. Many famous for their skillfully carved balconies.

At the end of the street you can also see one of the great pines growing outside the church Gargoyles on the west side The altar and the Virgen of Snow and Pine

After a slow and meditative walk through Teror, we headed for Firgas. Mineral water con gas, was my first thought – but the small town is also known for Paseo de Gran Canaria with its cascading water and tiled benches decorated with landscapes and historical symbols of Gran Canaria. On the walls – city arms.

A closer look at the cascades in the header!

If you walk further up the stone steps, above Plaza de San Roque, you will find tiled maps of the largest 7 islands in the archipelago. A geography lesson well worth a visit!