Hiking down the old volcano, Bandama, was a lovely adventure. In the houses nearby the path down, vigilant dogs had their say…

The crater measures 1 kilometer to the other side and 200 metres down. We had read about a farm growing vegetables at the bottom of the old volcano where the soil is rich.

Unfortunately it was abandoned – like so many other farms in Gran Canaria.

The dark soil and the beautiful layers were fascinating throughout the tour. And of course all the succulents and plants still in flower. There were even wild pelargonias, strikingly beautiful set against the agave plants.

Succulent Strelitzia Wild pelargonia