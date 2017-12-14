Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Abandoned or Alone

Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Abandoned or Alone

Hiking the mountains of Gran Canaria, I saw this dog standing in an old shed. He sounded abandoned, but I guess he was only left alone there while his master was working elsewhere.

The sound of a raven echoes – and there he was, high up on a rock, with a splendid view of his domains. I tried to zoom him in, but he was perched very high up.

 

 

