Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Abandoned or Alone
Hiking the mountains of Gran Canaria, I saw this dog standing in an old shed. He sounded abandoned, but I guess he was only left alone there while his master was working elsewhere.
The sound of a raven echoes – and there he was, high up on a rock, with a splendid view of his domains. I tried to zoom him in, but he was perched very high up.
5 comments on “Cee’s B&W Photo Challenge: Abandoned or Alone”
we will never know i suppose…
Those snowflakes drifting by gave it an even more abandoned look
What wonderful photos for this week. Thanks Leya. 😀
Thank you, Cee!
Reblogga detta på The DOWNGRADE Project.