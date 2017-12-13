WPC: Ascend

From Krista at WordPress-

Ascend

There are many interpretations possible – as many as there are people in the world – that is the idea with this weekly challenge, and that is why I like it!

Annonser

16 comments on “WPC: Ascend

  2. En härligt varm färgton i bilden och en effektfull vald vinkel av motiven.
    Så sant skrivet, det finns så många tolkningar, var och en personlig och ingen är den andra lik trots att vi på vårt eget sätt försöker förmedla samma sak med utgångspunkt från temat. Håller med, det är just därför det är så givande.

    Svara

  7. Wonderful view from ascending on that giant creature of the ocean. The lighthouse in the background adds more height to the photo. Lovely capture, Leya. ❤

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s