We went for the light – and a week of hiking joy. The Canary Islands still have a lot to offer even if you are not a beach person.
I have been to this volcano island once before, and fell in love with the Roque Nublo area in the middle of Gran Canaria. The highest peak is almost 2000 metres, and sometimes there is even snow here.
Driving through scorched areas on our way up, we wondered how much of the island had been taken by the big fires. Spain’s mainland was also much burnt this year. Much of this particular area was destroyed in September this autumn.
Those who never have experienced a Swedish November, cannot imagine the joy of this light and this blue sky!
I love the look of those distant mountains…
… and in the forest – some quiet companions don’t mind you coming close.
Because, we are all hiking here together, aren’t we?
9 comments on “Hiking the Roque Nublo Area”
Gorgeous photos and weather. How nice that you could escape from the northern weather and enjoy a hike. Have a good time.
What a wonderful setting in which to let your spirit soar.
Sad about the fires, A-C. Too many of those in California this year!! But still looks like a grand place to hike. One of our favorite cheesemakers, Carr Valley, in Wisconsin, make a delicious Gran Canaria cheese: http://www.carrvalleycheese.com/Gran-Canaria/productinfo/3064/.
janet
Yes, you have really had your share. ..terrible. That cheese looks delicious. We went to their biggest farmers’ market in a little mountain village. Gorgeous cheeses!
My kind of place….. though to be honest we have enjoyed here in the UK a great extended summer and late autumn. Even this weeks snows have not deterred us from getting out and about. Enjoy the rest of your trip 🙂
Thank you, David
beautiful photos and I like your narrative Thanks Leya
Hi – thank you! Lovely mountains over there.
yes, definitely a place to see