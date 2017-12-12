Hiking the Roque Nublo Area

We went for the light – and a week of hiking joy. The Canary Islands still have a lot to offer even if you are not a beach person.

I have been to this volcano island once before, and fell in love with the Roque Nublo area in the middle of Gran Canaria. The highest peak is almost 2000 metres, and sometimes there is even snow here.

Driving through scorched areas on our way up, we wondered how much of the island had been taken by the big fires. Spain’s mainland was also much burnt this year. Much of this particular area was destroyed in September this autumn.

Passing Cruz de Tejeda – the hike started early in the morning. Some hikers already there! Raging fires have left their mark in many places of Spain this year The colours are returning – or still there – after the fires… A diverse landscape with open, sunny parts and then shady pine forests The light is soothingly bright and lifted our spirits – back home it would have been dark and rainy the whole, short day. The temperature about the same though, 5-7 degrees C… Turquoise saplings getting healthy sun

Those who never have experienced a Swedish November, cannot imagine the joy of this light and this blue sky!

I love the look of those distant mountains…

… and in the forest – some quiet companions don’t mind you coming close.

Because, we are all hiking here together, aren’t we?