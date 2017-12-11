WPC: A Cheeky Hoopoe – or…

Maybe it was me being cheeky, trying to take photos of him eating…but he sized me up with his beady eyes, flashed his imposing crest – and kept eating. The Eurasian hoopoe is a real beauty.

16 comments on “WPC: A Cheeky Hoopoe – or…

    • What a coincidense! I saw my first one in Egypt too, but that was 1981. And, I have never seen one again until now. Agree – they are fascinating!

  8. Absolutely adorable, Ann-Christine! A very nice capture of this beauty. I have never seen a Eurasian hoopoe before. I wonder if this a male and if the female is just as pretty?

    • They both look the same – and I managed to get even prettier shots of them ( they were two) , but this one was the most cheeky looking😉

