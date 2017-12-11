Maybe it was me being cheeky, trying to take photos of him eating…but he sized me up with his beady eyes, flashed his imposing crest – and kept eating. The Eurasian hoopoe is a real beauty.
16 comments on “WPC: A Cheeky Hoopoe – or…”
A real beauty indeed! My submission also involved interrupting an animal while it was eating… 🙂
Perfect! 🙂 ❤
He is well camouflaged too
He is. But I was looking for him – and found him the last day before we went back to Sweden.
👍 well done
I was very happy about it – about 25 shots I got…but this was the most cheeky one…
Birds are so difficult to catch they move so quick
Agree – he did too. Moving his head very much when sticking his long beak down in the soil for some tasty caterpillar or other insect.
I’ve never seen one, so thanks for sharing this shot. He’s a winner and yes, a bit cheeky, I think.
janet
Glad you like him! I think I took 25 shots…but this one was the most cheeky one.
I saw my first hoopoe in Luxor, Egypt recently. A fascinating bird.
What a coincidense! I saw my first one in Egypt too, but that was 1981. And, I have never seen one again until now. Agree – they are fascinating!
Absolutely adorable, Ann-Christine! A very nice capture of this beauty. I have never seen a Eurasian hoopoe before. I wonder if this a male and if the female is just as pretty?
They both look the same – and I managed to get even prettier shots of them ( they were two) , but this one was the most cheeky looking😉