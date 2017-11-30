Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in December – Y2

This was great fun – I just had to pick all the words given by Paula at Lost in Translation!

 

The Remains of eight New Zealand opossum – brought home by my daughter from her volunteer work there

Portrayal – a study of Totti for a dog journal

Non-human

 

 

 

 

 

Stellar – New Year’s Eve

SagaciousNon-Violence, the bronze sculpture by Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd

 

4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in December – Y2

  1. I keep going back to that opossum bones. Entries this week are brilliant in cleverness, interpretation, variety. So happy to see yours, Ann-Christine. Hugs

