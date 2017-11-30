This was great fun – I just had to pick all the words given by Paula at Lost in Translation!
The Remains of eight New Zealand opossum – brought home by my daughter from her volunteer work there
Portrayal – a study of Totti for a dog journal
Non-human
Stellar – New Year’s Eve
Sagacious – Non-Violence, the bronze sculpture by Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd
4 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in December – Y2”
I keep going back to that opossum bones. Entries this week are brilliant in cleverness, interpretation, variety. So happy to see yours, Ann-Christine. Hugs
Hugs back to you, Paula – have a great week and try to rest as well.
🙂 thank you, Ann-Christine
So cute picture .. like you…