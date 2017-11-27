Still Flowing Free…

The stone fence is as stone cold as it looks, dividing the larch fields that now have lost their soft needles.

But, it is not yet cold enough to stop the flowing water, and turning it into ice –

We are Waiting…

5 comments on “Still Flowing Free…

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

