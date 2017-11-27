The stone fence is as stone cold as it looks, dividing the larch fields that now have lost their soft needles.
But, it is not yet cold enough to stop the flowing water, and turning it into ice –
We are Waiting…
Annonser
The stone fence is as stone cold as it looks, dividing the larch fields that now have lost their soft needles.
But, it is not yet cold enough to stop the flowing water, and turning it into ice –
We are Waiting…
5 comments on “Still Flowing Free…”
Lovely forest!
Så vackra bilder.
Tack – frostlanskap är underbart.
Mysterious forest!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Stunning!!!
Thank you!