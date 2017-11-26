More Christmas! More, more…of coziness – this time at Harastorp! Still rain, but at least warm by the fire… This little friend I was terribly tempted to take with me home… Isn’t he just adorable? Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “More Christmas!”
He is definitely adorable! I am not even a cat person, but I could adopt him too. 😉
😚
Fina bilder från julmarknade men den lilla katten är undebar. 😺
Visst är han😊
It is adorable!!! And I love that type/style houses like in the first picture! Beautiful!
Thank you, Ilze – so do I!