More Christmas!

More, more…of coziness – this time at Harastorp! Still rain, but at least warm by the fire…

This little friend I was terribly tempted to take with me home…

Isn’t he just adorable?

 

6 comments on “More Christmas!

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

