Asking for a favorite this week makes it difficult for me…so I hope it is OK if I choose two! One more abstract (a shopping center ceiling somewhere in the world) and the other of a quiet moment with an old couple reading newspapers. I bet a daily custom for them.
Annonser
8 comments on “My Favorites – B&W for Cee”
Superb photography Leya 😀
I just love the beautiful ceiling!!
Two great observations, A C!
Thank you, Sue.
😀
En gemytlig milö och ett spännande tak.
An old place and a modern place; a lovely juxtaposition.
Ser väldigt rogivande ut