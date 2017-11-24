Today a short visit to the nearest town and the first market this Christmas.
Raining…when there should be white everywhere…but we had fun anyway!
Many surprises awaited the children of course…and the sweets and almonds got bought – and eaten – by grow-ups as well.
Indoors, first the main building and then the wings. A beautiful old mansion, once belonging to my husband’s uncle. Now, since many years belonging to the city.
Some hundred exhibitions with everything home made – from sausages and marmalade to clothes and candles. I always say I will not buy anything…but…
3 comments on “Christmas Market – Already?”
I would be tempted to buy goods in such pleasant surroundings!
What a lovely homey Christmas atmosphere inside the market – so different from the shopping malls. Very special that the mansion used to be in your husband’s family!
What fun! I love Christmas and the Christkindelmarkt just opened in our town. I couldn’t go as I had to work, but we’ll go at least once or twice before Christmas. When we lived in Cleveland, we had a family of artist close to us. Several months before Christmas, they opened part of their home as a shop, carrying the most wonderful Christmas things from Europe, the US, and elsewhere. I miss them.
janet