Christmas Market – Already?

Today a short visit to the nearest town and the first market this Christmas.

Raining…when there should be white everywhere…but we had fun anyway!

Many surprises awaited the children of course…and the sweets and almonds got bought  – and eaten – by grow-ups as well.

Indoors, first the main building and then the wings. A beautiful old mansion, once belonging to my husband’s uncle. Now, since many years belonging to the city.

Some hundred exhibitions with everything home made – from sausages and marmalade to clothes and candles. I always say I will not buy anything…but…

Let’s go inside the main building…
…in the beautiful rooms
More in the former barns …
…and stables
Annonser

3 comments on “Christmas Market – Already?

  3. What fun! I love Christmas and the Christkindelmarkt just opened in our town. I couldn’t go as I had to work, but we’ll go at least once or twice before Christmas. When we lived in Cleveland, we had a family of artist close to us. Several months before Christmas, they opened part of their home as a shop, carrying the most wonderful Christmas things from Europe, the US, and elsewhere. I miss them.

    janet

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s