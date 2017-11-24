Today a short visit to the nearest town and the first market this Christmas.

Raining…when there should be white everywhere…but we had fun anyway!

Many surprises awaited the children of course…and the sweets and almonds got bought – and eaten – by grow-ups as well.

Indoors, first the main building and then the wings. A beautiful old mansion, once belonging to my husband’s uncle. Now, since many years belonging to the city.

Some hundred exhibitions with everything home made – from sausages and marmalade to clothes and candles. I always say I will not buy anything…but…

Let’s go inside the main building… …in the beautiful rooms More in the former barns … …and stables