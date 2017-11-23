Thursday Thoughts – Being Grateful

Thursday again. The days and weeks and years rush by – and I am still here. I am very grateful for that. Today is Thanksgiving in the US – and we have much to be thankful and grateful for, even if we do not celebrate this special day in Sweden.

I am grateful for so many wonders in the world.

Being able to walk in the forest, in Nature, which means so much to me.

Being able to see and enjoy our world. From the great panoramas down to spiders’ webs.

I can feel, I can write, I can speak…I can even take pictures of the wonders that surround us…just to keep them with me a little bit longer.

And I can share some of them with great blogging friends, readers and followers – I am so grateful to all of you!

I still have my family, loving parents, and many of my best friends from my childhood…

…even if I know the path is narrowing.

So, Thank you for letting me be born in a free country, with loving parents and good friends. Surrounded by deep forests and open meadows.

I will try my best to be an open-minded, loving and caring person – always.