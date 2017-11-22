Jen at WordPress gives us the opportunity to show Transformation – my choice is a poppy, one of the wonders bursting into a colourful transformation every summer.
8 comments on “WPC: Transformation”
Magically unique …
Isadora 😎
Thank you 😀
Good choice! 🙂 🙂
Thanks:-D
Perfectly beautiful!
Thank you!
Lovely!
Thank you, Cindy – almost gets me longing for summer though. But, I can always go to you for light and colours at the Holler!