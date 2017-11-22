Travel theme: Fragile

Fragility – something beautiful but also something easily broken. Maybe that is why we treasure and love it so much?

What immediately comes to mind is the butterfly – who is a reminder to us all of the beauty of our short lives. In the header, a Scarce copper in the National Park Aigüestortes in Estany de Sant Maurici, Spain. The most beautiful hikes ever, starts there, in Espot.

Spider’s threads and seeds for next year’s growth

Icicles, fragile crystal flakes standing on the edge of the brook

A meeting between my daughter and the wildlife of New Zealand


A Japanese lantern – the next spring

7 comments on “Travel theme: Fragile

  2. Så fina och passande bilder till temat. Den gröna lilla insekten är ju helt fantastisk, vilken bild!!!
    Så många fotoutmaningar det finns, upptäcker nya varje dag, många tack vare dig.

    Svara

      • Jättekul! Fast jag hinner inte vara med i så många som jag skulle vilja. Full fart på jobbet nu plus lilla Busfia som kräver sin uppmärksamhet. Vill helst inte lägga ut ett inlägg till en utmaning när jag känner att jag inte kommer hinna med att besöka andra deltagare. Det är ju just det som är så roligt.

