Travel theme: Fragile

Fragility – something beautiful but also something easily broken. Maybe that is why we treasure and love it so much?

What immediately comes to mind is the butterfly – who is a reminder to us all of the beauty of our short lives. In the header, a Scarce copper in the National Park Aigüestortes in Estany de Sant Maurici, Spain. The most beautiful hikes ever, starts there, in Espot.

Spider’s threads and seeds for next year’s growth

Icicles, fragile crystal flakes standing on the edge of the brook

A meeting between my daughter and the wildlife of New Zealand



A Japanese lantern – the next spring