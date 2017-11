The Blue Glass Bar – And The Brasserie

Welcome to the Glass Bar at Kosta Boda Art Hotel – care for a cool drink?

The designer is Kjell Engman, and the colour is – Blue –

Light meals and drinks… …cool glass chairs… …tiles and stalaktites…

After a relaxing chat over a drink in the bar, admiring the architecture as well as the atmosphere, we had to see the brasserie as well before dinner.

Totally different, with a laid back and cozy atmosphere. Fly me to the moon…in a glass balloon…

A delicious dinner was waiting, so we reluctantly had to leave. In fact, I went down to the bar once more, before leaving next day. To me, this was the ultimate feast for the eye –

– the only drink needed. We will be back.