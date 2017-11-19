A Classy Glass Tour – Kosta Boda Art Hotel

How about waking up in the middle of an art exhibition…This text meets you in the suite’s book about Kosta Boda Art Hotel. So, let us go!

Along the corridors and in the lounge, the wall art is astonishingly beautiful. The magnificent lamp and the interior of the reception lounge is designed by Bertil Wallien.

The violin and the lady walking along the road with baobab trees is artwork made by Kjell Engman.

Just keep on walking – you are surrounded by exquisite artwork – and you are allowed to buy most of them…

This piece shows you a different face from every direction, walk around it and marvel at the skills with which it was made!

Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.

Our restaurant, Linnea, and the stairway down to the spa area.

Some of my favorites…

Thank you for walking with me tonight – tomorrow, let us cool down in the brasserie and the otherworldly, blue glass bar – the only one of its kind in the world.