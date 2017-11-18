Kosta Boda Art Hotel – Two Relaxing Days

Kosta Boda Art Hotel opened in June 27, 2009 but really started already in 1742 when two of Charles XII generals, Anders Koskull and Georg Bogislaus Staël von Holstein, founded Kosta …

…and laid the foundation for what today is the Orrefors Kosta Boda, one of Sweden’s most famous glass work brands.

We had kept an eye on this hotel for a year or two, and my cousin was very impressed by her stay at Kosta Boda Art Hotel some months ago.

Inside the hotel, most things are made of glass… manufactured in the glass works nearby, and designed by world famous designers from Kosta Boda. Anna Ehrner, Göran Wärff, Bertil Vallien, Ulrica Hydman Vallien, Åsa Jungnelius and Ludvig Löfgren.