A Short Visit to Kyrkö Mosse Again…

…on our way to Kosta Boda Art Hotel, we passed by the old cars again. There are quite some posts about them over the years, by me and visiting blogger friends Viveka (myguiltypleasures) and Sue (WordsVisual).

We just stopped for a short walk to see the changes – in fact the cars are deteriorating fast as the heavy rust make them fall apart. The old shed is now an even more dangerous place to visit as another tree has fallen over it.Kosta Boda Art Hotel 009

In fact, as no newer cars are added to the graveyard, I believe its most glorious days will soon be over. Still I will keep an eye on them… maybe once a year, to follow the process anyway. A bit sad – but that’s the passage of time.

 

 

