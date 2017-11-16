WPC: Experimental

Experimental…at least maybe a little. I love mirrored motifs, and often cannot resist taking a photo. Here, in Lodz, I was just going to press the button…when I realized the photo might be a bit more intriguing if I chose to enclose the ”real” buildings to the left of the house as well. What is really ”real” in the picture and what is ”unreal”?

Was the result of the experiment a more fun/interesting picture or not? Well, as I did not shoot an alternative picture, we do not know, but we can still have an opinion!

3 comments on “WPC: Experimental

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

