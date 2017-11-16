Thursday Thoughts – You Cannot See Everything On the Outside…

We visited the Boyana Church, an important, medieval Bulgarian Orthodox church situated on the outskirts of Sofia. In 1979, the building was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Step inside, and you will understand just Why. Due to its tiny size, only 8 people, 8 minutes allowed.

The church stands in a quiet piece of forest in the Vitosha mountains, together with three beautiful Sequoia trees. The east wing of the church was originally constructed in the late 10th or early 11th century, then the central wing was added in the 13th century, and the whole building was finished with a further expansion to the west in the middle of the 19th century. There is a total of 89 scenes with 240 human images depicted on the walls of the church. And every face, every expression is exquisitely made. No photographing of course… but, please watch the short youtube included!

The low door is full of bullet holes, as during one of the many wars, intruders believed a treasure was kept inside the church – only to find that the treasure consisted of – old frescoes.