CFFC: Letter M – Needs to have 2 M’s in the word

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter M – Needs to have 2 M’s anywhere in the word

My contribution is a picture of summer clouds and summer flowers…

…and two mushrooms – very close friends…

Annonser

5 comments on “CFFC: Letter M – Needs to have 2 M’s in the word

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s