Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter M – Needs to have 2 M’s anywhere in the word
My contribution is a picture of summer clouds and summer flowers…
…and two mushrooms – very close friends…
5 comments on “CFFC: Letter M – Needs to have 2 M’s in the word”
I love the look back at summer beauty and fungi beauty as well, although those two are not for eating!!
janet
Certainly not for eating…🤤
Beautiful photo Leya. 😀
Thank you!
Beautiful images, Ann Christine. 😉