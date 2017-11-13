Monday Morning…

…woke me up to a glorious, frosty day.

The tulip showed off her hair frost…

 

…the Lady’s mantle unfolded her hidden gems…

and the old roses were still asleep, in golden, pink dreams.

A crispy, delightful day – who would think that of a Monday?

 

11 comments on “Monday Morning…

      • Actually we got a few cm of snow the other day, but it’s melting now and rain predicted. I just wish the sun would shine more often, like in your photos. 🙂

      • Well – the sun has been very absent this summer and autumn – have to catch the moments when it does shine! Sending some to you then!

