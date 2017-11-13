…woke me up to a glorious, frosty day.
The tulip showed off her hair frost…
…the Lady’s mantle unfolded her hidden gems…
and the old roses were still asleep, in golden, pink dreams.
A crispy, delightful day – who would think that of a Monday?
11 comments on “Monday Morning…”
Oooh, love that first image especially
Gorgeous.
Thank you –
Stunning shots! Great eye, dear Anne-Christine!
Thank you!
Gorgeous, intimate photos, Ann-Christine. Beautiful work.
Thank you, Jane – frost is a wonder!
Frosty beauties! ❤
Yes! Over there in Canada you have much more frost than we do – I am always happy these mornings.
Actually we got a few cm of snow the other day, but it’s melting now and rain predicted. I just wish the sun would shine more often, like in your photos. 🙂
Well – the sun has been very absent this summer and autumn – have to catch the moments when it does shine! Sending some to you then!