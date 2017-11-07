Travel theme: Branches

Travel theme: Branches

In the header, Madeira, branches from fallen trees.

Winter is coming…

Artificial branches – but still…And lastly, Tibast, the first one to bring flowers in spring.

Annonser

2 comments on “Travel theme: Branches

  1. Beautiful photos! I am awed by the first one – the man looks so small in relationship to the flowers (the flowers look like giant flowers!). Amazing.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s