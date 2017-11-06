The symbol of the city, Sveta Sofia – Saint Sophia, stands on a 48 feet high pedestal at a big crossroads in the city centre of Sofia. The 24 feet, copper and bronze statue by the sculptor Georgi Chapkanov, was erected in 2000, and stands in a spot once occupied by a statue of Lenin, and before him, a statue of Apollon.
Sophia was considered too erotic and pagan to be referred to as a saint, and she is not even highlighted, like many other statues are. Still, she carries the symbols of power (crown), fame (wreath) and wisdom (owl). The crown is also a reference to the Goddess of Fate – Tyche, inspired by the old emblem of Sofia dating back to 1900.
I think I prefer this handsome gentleman in traditional uniform…He kindly let me take a photo, and I was so pleased.
A walk with more of my impressions of the city –
Of course I have to finish with a gorgeous tram…at least I think it is gorgeous. Not new, emerald green, squeaking and rattling along the street – no risk being run over!
11 comments on “Sofia – Day and Night”
I’ve never been in real life, but now I’ve been able to experience just the merest touch of its beauty. Thanks!
janet
Härligt att få ta del av en plats jag aldrig besökt. Spårvagn, ett perfekt färdmedel i en storstad och vilken mäktig katedral! The gentleman ser verkligen ut att posera framför kameran med stolthet och glädje. Tack för den lilla rundturen 🙂
Varsågod! Härligt att du uppskattade den!
Istanbul most have been quite an experience. Excellent photos – and I agree, the old, green tram is gorgeous.
I am glad you like them, Otto. Sofia is a delightful city and the food is delicious as well.
We had some wonderful trips in the Eighties to Bulgaria.
Thank you for these pictures helping me to remember.
I am glad they made you remember!
We were there a few years ago and loved the place. My husband had to attend a conference and I explored the place 🙂 Thank you for the photos.
I am glad you liked this – do you have any photos from your trip? Is it any different there now do you think?
Många fina bilder. Statyn på första bilden tycker jag om.
Hon var väldigt ståtlig – men jag förstår om man i staden tycker att hon är för ”yppig” för att vara ett helgon.