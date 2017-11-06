Sofia – Day and Night

The symbol of the city, Sveta Sofia – Saint Sophia, stands on a 48 feet high pedestal at a big crossroads in the city centre of Sofia. The 24 feet, copper and bronze statue by the sculptor Georgi Chapkanov, was erected in 2000, and stands in a spot once occupied by a statue of Lenin, and before him, a statue of Apollon.

Sophia was considered too erotic and pagan to be referred to as a saint, and she is not even highlighted, like many other statues are. Still, she carries the symbols of power (crown), fame (wreath) and wisdom (owl). The crown is also a reference to the Goddess of Fate – Tyche, inspired by the old emblem of Sofia dating back to 1900.

I think I prefer this handsome gentleman in traditional uniform…He kindly let me take a photo, and I was so pleased.

A walk with more of my impressions of the city –

The main shoppingstreet is Vitosha – and you can see the Vitosha mountain at the far end The theatre in an enchanting setting! In the header – the gem of the city: The Alexandar Nevski Cathedral We met this old lady walking alone along Solunska Street at night. Later we found her – and a friend of hers – sleeping in the buzzle of restaurants and people Buying an Icon – someone? Vitosha Street The Russian War Monument…was best seen in the late evening light

Of course I have to finish with a gorgeous tram…at least I think it is gorgeous. Not new, emerald green, squeaking and rattling along the street – no risk being run over!