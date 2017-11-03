My pick for Paula, at Lost in Translation, is Fun-loving. I had an early morning walk in the forest today, and after a frosty night, the sun promised some lovely hours in the last autumn leaves. Who is having most fun? Totti or me?
Annonser
My pick for Paula, at Lost in Translation, is Fun-loving. I had an early morning walk in the forest today, and after a frosty night, the sun promised some lovely hours in the last autumn leaves. Who is having most fun? Totti or me?
14 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in November -Y2 – Fun-loving”
A big smile here, A-C. I guess he’s ROTGL (rolling on the ground laughing.) 🙂
janet
Hahaha – he surely is!
Good on you, Totti!!
!!!!!! Totti is impressive! A wonderful doggy lead!
😀
Ser underbart skönt ut.
Tänk, det tycker jag också1 Och så njuter man med gossen!
Ja jag förstår precis.
It looks like Totti is having a lot of fun, I hope you are too! :o) xxx
I am! Sometimes I think I should join him, just to see his reaction!
Haha, that would be pawsome! :o) xxx
;-D
😀 Jag tror Totti hade roligast elle rullade du dej också i löven. Ha en bra kväll🐾🐾🐾🐾
Haha, det gjorde jag inte, men skrattade åt honom gjorde jag. Egentligen hade det varit roligt att rulla med – bara för att se hur han hade reagerat! Ha en fin helg och hälsa den lille mannen!