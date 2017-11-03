Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in November -Y2 – Fun-loving

 

My pick for Paula, at Lost in Translation, is Fun-loving. I had an early morning walk in the forest today, and after a frosty night, the sun promised some lovely hours in the last autumn leaves. Who is having most fun? Totti or me?

Annonser

14 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in November -Y2 – Fun-loving

    • Haha, det gjorde jag inte, men skrattade åt honom gjorde jag. Egentligen hade det varit roligt att rulla med – bara för att se hur han hade reagerat! Ha en fin helg och hälsa den lille mannen!

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s