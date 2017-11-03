Bulgarian Clash – Art, Architecture, Preservation

Bulgaria has always been a country situated between important trade roads and markets. Being in the centre of theBalkan peninsula, it is midway between the Black Sea and the Adriatic Sea, and closest to the Aegean Sea. Conquered by many different peoples, it still, today, has to stay ”in between” and keep up friendly relationships with its powerful neighbors. For example with Russia, from where they get almost all of their energy – as oil.

Sofia has been an area of human habitation since at least 7000 BC. Excavations hit you in several places – this is the 4th century St George Rotunda (the oldest building in Sofia) behind some remains of Roman Serdica. All surrounded by the Presidential Palace…

”Sofia’s architecture combines a wide range of architectural styles, some of which are aesthetically incompatible. These vary from Christian Roman architecture and medieval Bulgar fortresses to Neoclassicism and prefabricated Socialist-era apartment blocks. A number of ancient Roman, Byzantine and medieval Bulgarian buildings are preserved in the centre of the city.” Wikipedia

I find it interesting to see how these clashes work. I even learned to think about them as more than that… Because, also the newer buildings, artwork and street art clash, and thus make for interesting photos.