Thursday Thoughts: Sofia – City Trees and Wildlife

Sofia’s many parks offer beauty and relaxation, but also the streets and separate old houses are accompanied by trees – now in autumn clothes.

Many people in Sofia and Plovdiv care for the wild animals, birds, dogs and cats, feed them and seem to want them in their city. In one of the Sofia parks, about 5-10 dogs were lying in the grass, sleeping. Suddenly one of them heard my camera snapping and looked up. When I later uploaded the photos, I noticed his ear – he was marked. Hopefully that means the dogs are somehow supervised and taken some care of.

Finally, people also activated their own dogs and we never saw starving or badly treated animals. The conclusion is – the cats own Plovdiv, and the dogs own Sofia!