I was invited by Raj (XDrive) to join the Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge. (Thank you, Raj)
The Rules are
• Seven days.
• Seven black and white photos of your life.
• No people.
• No explanation.
• Challenge someone new each day
Today I would like to challenge Basil and Cheryl at Two Brown Feet
And, please, participate only if you have time, no compulsion. Always on to some new exciting places!
3 comments on “Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge – Day 5”
Looks like that cat was facing other way and suddenly I heard you are clicking pictures, so it turned at you for this shot! These days cats understand too much! 😀
Well – your assumption is correct, Raj! That is just what happened – and cats will be cats, won’t they…
😀