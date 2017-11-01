I was invited by Raj (XDrive)to join the Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge. (Thank you, Raj)
The Rules are
• Seven days.
• Seven black and white photos of your life.
• No people.
• No explanation.
• Challenge someone new each day
Today I would like to challenge Ninna at Words&Pics
Ninna, participate only if you have time, no compulsion. Men du är bara bäst – och jag såg att du gjorde ”ingenting” just nu!
5 comments on “Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge – Day 4”
Very creative work! both by the book cafe and you! 🙂
Interesting composition, A C!
Haha – it is a lamp! In a lovely book café in Sofia.
My kind of café!
😊