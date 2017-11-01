During our four days in Sofia, we had some delicious food. Eating Bulgarian was of course a must – and here is a short view of our favourite restaurant!
Hadjidraganov´s Cellars in the centre of Sofia, close to the main street Vitosha, is indeed worth a visit. Excellent Bulgarian food and not expensive at all. Rustic furniture, lovely people and live music in the evenings as well. A must if you visit Sofia!
7 comments on “Nicest Restaurant in Sofia?”
Looks like a fabulous restaurant, and you get entertainment, too! I have a FB friend who lives there in Sofia 🙂
You have? Then she might be able to say if it is as good as we think!
If the food lives up to the character, I’d eat there any time.
janet
Any time – yes it does.
Looks a great place, A C!
It was!
😊😊