I was invited by Raj (XDrive) to join the Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge. (Thank you, Raj)
The Rules are
• Seven days.
• Seven black and white photos of your life.
• No people.
• No explanation.
• Challenge someone new each day
Today I would like to challenge Sue at WordsVisual
Sue, participate only if you have time, no compulsion. I know you are a busy woman…
12 comments on “Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge – Day 3”
Thanks, Ann Christine…just seen this, so I shall make a special effort starting tomorrow…..Just come back from seeing the Cézanne Portraits exhibition at the National Gallery
Ah- but you don’t have to if you do not have the time!
Well, I know but I would like to show willing’
😊
Of course I’m mad about books as well. The children’s area is always so bright and cheerful. That comes through even in your B&W shot.
janet
I love this area as well.
A stack of books always makes a good candidate for monochromes.. Great shot!
Thank you for your support, Raj. I love libraries and bookstores – and books of course… My children have named me The Saint of Books”😉
I can see you are a book worm 😀 Finally met a saint. 😉
Hihi – hope you can see the glory 😀
👍
😀