I was invited by Raj (XDrive) to join the Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge. (Thank you, Raj)
The Rules are
• Seven days.
• Seven black and white photos of your life.
• No people.
• No explanation.
• Challenge someone new each day
Today I would like to challenge Francesca at Almost Italian
Francesca, participate only if you have time, no compulsion. I know you are on the road travelling right now.
13 comments on “Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge – Day 2”
Card catalogs, a thing of the past in most libraries now. They make a wonderful monochrome shot.
janet
Then we both like it! Thank you – and I adore those old catalogs. I asked how many books they had (everyone catalogued…) – 8 million!
Ahhhh, delightful!
Fantastic composition and repeating patterns, Ann-Christine. Terrific in monochrome.
I am glad you like it, Jane! Thank you. And libraries are among my favourites…
The superb choice for a black and white! Great shades of grey.
Thank you very much! It is catalogues in the National Library of Bulgaria
Oh.. great info!
Oh, I like this 😊
I thought you would!
Haha!
Wonderful perspective!
Thank you!