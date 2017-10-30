Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge – Day 2

I was invited by Raj (XDrive) to join the Seven Day B&W Photo Challenge. (Thank you, Raj)

The Rules are
• Seven days.
• Seven black and white photos of your life.
• No people.
• No explanation.
• Challenge someone new each day
Today I would like to challenge Francesca at Almost Italian
Francesca, participate only if you have time, no compulsion. I know you are on the road travelling right now.

 

