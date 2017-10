In Plovdiv, the old capital of Bulgaria, it was all about culture and – cats. Everywhere in the streets, on window sills and in the parks.

And it seemed the yellow ones were those who ”owned the place…”

Others were peacefully sleeping on the window sills – at least in the old town.

In the newer part of the city, the competition was heavier…and the master himself both fighter and supervisor.

The captain… …supervising the poor little ones who had to secretly crawl out to steal apiece of bread The bold breadwinner – If you happened to sit down in the centre of this realm… …you would not be there for long…