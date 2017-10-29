In Sofia, Bulgaria, I walked past this bar at night, a marvel of roundedness? Click here for more rounded entries on WordPress!
Annonser
In Sofia, Bulgaria, I walked past this bar at night, a marvel of roundedness? Click here for more rounded entries on WordPress!
10 comments on “WPC: Rounded”
Love those chairs, AC!
What a super capture.
Whoa, those chairs – love at first sight! ❤
😀
The loveliest chairs! Perfect for the challenge 🙂
I loved them – a pity I could not try them too…
I Declare You The ROUND WINNER!! 🙂
Haha, thank you! I would have liked to try those chairs as well!
Those chairs are fabulous!
janet
Thank you – I just had to photograph them. I would have liked to try them as well, but the bar was closed.