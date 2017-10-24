According to the tourist information, the small town of Adare (/æˈdeɪr/; Irish: Áth Dara, meaning ”ford of [the] oak”) in County Limerick, Ireland, is one of Ireland’s prettiest towns.
When we visited, the weather was, as I guess the weather is most here, rainy with short glimpses of sun. And the village is pretty – with thatched roofs and brightly coloured houses. About 3000 inhabitants, so I felt rather at home – the same size as the village I live in. Above is the main street.
Despite the rain, we ventured out towards Desmond Castle, on the north bank of the river Maigue. And we were lucky – the sun came through!
I will be away for a couple of days – see you soon!
7 comments on “The Prettiest Town in Ireland”
Indeed a charming place.
Looked like a nice stroll in Adare, and it does look very pretty. Quiet places are one of the most relaxing, and looks like the sky turned out very happy to see you in the end. Like a walk through another time 🙂 Hope you have a good couple of days 🙂
Thank you, Mabel!
You are welcome. Viveka and I were just talking about you on your blog on her post, about how nice a friend you are 😊
That sounds nice! Thank you – and so are you!
Very pretty.
😊