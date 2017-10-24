The Prettiest Town in Ireland

According to the tourist information, the small town of Adare (; Irish: Áth Dara, meaning ”ford of [the] oak”) in County Limerick, Ireland, is one of Ireland’s prettiest towns.

When we visited, the weather was, as I guess the weather is most here, rainy with short glimpses of sun. And the village is pretty – with thatched roofs and brightly coloured houses. About 3000 inhabitants, so I felt rather at home – the same size as the village I live in. Above is the main street.

A couple of beautiful churches and monasteries Old houses … …and modern ones Colourful most of them The most strange veranda… The disadvantage with thached roofs…

Despite the rain, we ventured out towards Desmond Castle, on the north bank of the river Maigue. And we were lucky – the sun came through!

I will be away for a couple of days – see you soon!